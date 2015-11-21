Sampdoria coach Montella hints at Cassano selection

New Sampdoria coach Vincenzo Montella is prepared to hand Antonio Cassano a place in his first starting line-up against Udinese on Sunday.

Speaking to the press on Saturday, Montella revealed that Cassano has "trained well" during the week and the former Fiorentina coach is tempted to pick him.

Cassano is yet to score in eight games for the Genoa-based side and Montella said: "Compared to his usual standards he's a little bit behind but I haven't decided if he will start tomorrow."

Sampdoria go into the game in 10th place in Serie A, while Udinese are only a point above the relegation zone in 17th.

Walter Zenga's successor Montella told the media he has seen a "great willingness to work" from his team despite only having been supervising sessions with them for two days.

"I expect them to put into practice the aspects on which we have worked this week and I expect them to go out and play to win," he said.

"I brought my ideas and I think it's hard to pass them on in such a short time. However, I'm confident because I think that this group has the quality to display these concepts on the pitch."