Sampdoria did not deserve to lose against Milan, says Montella

Sampdoria coach Vincenzo Montella believes his side did not deserve to go down to AC Milan and rued an early offside decision that changed the pattern of the game.

Dodo thought he had given Sampdoria a 25th-minute lead after being on hand to poke home an acrobatic cross from Fernando, but the goal was ruled out for offside in a marginal call.

Carlos Bacca managed to find the net with 19 minutes remaining in the second half as Milan went on to complete a 1-0 win at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday.

Montella was cautious in his assessment of the match officials but believed his side was unlucky not to get anything out of the contest.

"I decided a while ago not to comment on refereeing decisions. I won't do so today either, these are things that can happen," he said.

"Of course we are bitter, because we put in a great performance against a quality opponent. We did not deserve to lose, the team created a great deal and we went close to a goal numerous times.

"In the final stages there was hardly any football, because Milan have players too experienced to not put the game to sleep.

"In the first half the Rossoneri didn't get a shot on goal and we performed excellently."

The loss means Sampdoria remain 15th on the table just six points above the relegation zone with five games left to play.