Sampdoria v Inter: Biabiany hoping to make immediate impact

Inter winger Jonathan Biabiany is determined to make up for lost time and help Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from their loss against Fiorentina by beating his former club Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris.

Biabiany, now in his third spell at Inter, missed all of last season after it was discovered that he had an irregular heartbeat during a medical with city rivals Milan.

The Frenchman finally returned to action on September 24, coming on as a substitute in Inter's 1-0 win over Verona.

That victory was Inter's fifth of the season, but their winning start was brought to an abrupt halt by Fiorentina at San Siro last Sunday – Paulo Sousa's men moving up to top spot in Serie A with a comprehensive 4-1 triumph.

Despite beating Roma in their previous home fixture, ninth-placed Sampdoria failed to garner any momentum as they lost to Atalanta last time out.

And Biabiany, who joined the Genoese club from Inter in 2011 before moving to Parma just six months later, is confident that Inter can return to winning ways on Sunday.

"Getting back into action as soon as possible would make me really happy. The aim is to finish as high as possible and achieve success," he told Inter's website.

"It wasn't a great game against Fiorentina but it was just one match. There are still plenty to go. We dropped three points but we can make them up on Sunday.

"When I joined, I knew I would have to be patient and follow a programme. I didn't think I'd be back so soon and it's great to be available for selection."

Inter will be without Miranda for Sunday's match, the Brazil defender is suspended after seeing red against Fiorentina, while Stevan Jovetic is likely to miss out with a hamstring injury.

Another Inter man facing his former club, Mauro Icardi, will be looking to kick-start his season after been named as the new club captain – the Argentine having netted just twice so far this term.

Sampdoria claimed their first win over Inter in 10 attempts in the corresponding fixture last season, and defender Ervin Zukanovic has claimed Walter Zenga's men must be at their best to repeat that feat.

"Inter are a team whose players can hurt us at any moment of the match," Zukanovic told SampTV. "But for our own part, we're driven by the desire to overcome the defeat against Atalanta."