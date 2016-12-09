Sanchez can be Arsenal's new Henry - Wenger

Alexis Sanchez can enjoy the same success as Thierry Henry at Arsenal following his transition to a centre-forward role this season, says Arsene Wenger.

Henry is a legend at the Gunners and became the club's all-time leading goalscorer after manager Wenger converted him from a winger to a striker.

Sanchez has gone through a similar swap this term having largely been utilised on the left of a front three since joining from Barcelona in 2014.

The Chile international has 11 goals in 14 Premier League outings this term, but Wenger admits he was not initially sure if the switch would prove a success.

"Sanchez was happy out wide because in his head he was a wide player. When I moved him, honestly it was not a problem. He accepted it very well," Wenger told reporters.

"I had to persuade Thierry. I don't know if it's my greatest achievement. You see that the guy who plays wide can score goals and that he can score even more goals in the centre. I always saw this in Sanchez.

"Although I must honestly say I thought many times when I played him as centre-forward last year, or two years ago, that I was wrong. Because the few times I played him through the middle were not convincing. But this year it clicked very early in the season.

"He has developed very well as a centre forward because he has found a good mixture between coming short and going in behind. He has more freedom as well and he takes advantage of his short technique in the middle much more."