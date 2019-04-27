Sancho struck by lighter thrown from crowd during Dortmund’s derby defeat

Jadon Sancho was struck by a pocket lighter thrown from the crowd as Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 4-2 derby defeat to Schalke on Saturday.

While celebrating Dortmund’s opening goal, the England international was hit by the object and required treatment on the side of the pitch. He was able to continue.

Sadly, Jadon Sancho was hit by an object in the celebrations and had to receive medical attention. pic.twitter.com/Teu3Js797q— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2019

In the 13th minute, the 19-year-old set up Mario Gotze to head the opener with a perfectly-weighted chipped pass over the top of the defence.

The English winger has enjoyed a breakthrough season for Dortmund in the Bundesliga and leads the way for the number of assists in the division after adding his 14th of the season against Schalke.

Sancho receives treatment after being hit (Martin Meissner/AP)

The former Manchester City youth player has also scored 11 league goals and made his senior England debut, going on to win four caps.