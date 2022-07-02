Sandy MacIver signs for Manchester City on three-year deal

England goalkeeper Sandy MacIver has joined Manchester City on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who was at the City academy from 2015-16, makes the switch from Women’s Super League rivals Everton.

“I’m really happy to be back here, this time as a professional player – Manchester City is a world-class club across the board, and I’m very much looking forward to being a part of that,” MacIver told the club’s official website.

We are delighted to announce the signing of @SandyMacIver_ on a three-year deal! 🧤— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 2, 2022 See more

“I feel like it’s really important at this time in my career to take my game to the next level and being able to train and learn from the world-class players and coaches here will help me to do that.

“It’s a really ambitious club who aspire to win trophies on a regular basis, and that’s something I’m excited to be involved in over the coming seasons.”

MacIver moved to the United States on a soccer scholarship with Clemson Tigers in 2016 before returning to England and joining Everton four years later.

She made her England debut in February 2021 and was part of the Team GB squad at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Head coach Gareth Taylor said: “We’re so pleased to have been able to bring Sandy back to City – over the past few seasons, she has worked incredibly hard to establish herself as one of English football’s top goalkeepers.

“She is a player I’ve admired for a long time, but especially during my time in charge of the team so far – whenever we’ve come up against her, she has shown just what a talent she is.

“Whether it be for club or country, her dedication and commitment to her craft is clear to see and to have her and her fellow England compatriot in Ellie (Roebuck) working together and competing for that number one spot on a daily basis will be massively beneficial for both players.”