Sane and Gundogan 'huge assets' for Manchester City - Hamann

Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan are going to prove "huge assets" for Manchester City, says Dietmar Hamann.

Pacy winger Sane has made just five Premier League appearances for Pep Guardiola's side since joining from Schalke, while fellow Germany international Gundogan - who arrived from Borussia Dortmund in the close-season - is starting to show his top form and scored twice in Saturday's 4-0 rout of West Brom that snapped a six-game winless run.

Former City midfielder Hamann, who won 59 caps for Germany during his distinguished playing career, believes his compatriots will prove wise acquisitions for the Citizens and is particularly excited by Sane's potential.

"He's [Sane] a capable player," Hamann told Omnisport. "He's only just coming back [to fitness].

"He came back late from the Euros. He'll come good, he's a very talented player.

"[The] most exciting forward player we've had in a long time, I would say."

Gundogan's City debut was delayed by his recovery from a dislocated kneecap, an injury that ruled him out of Euro 2016, and Hamann is impressed by how quickly the 26-year-old has adjusted to the Premier League.

"Gundogan is a very clever player," Hamann added. "He's just come back from injury.

"He found his way into the team very quickly, which did surprise me because he was out for quite some time.

"They are two very capable players who could be huge assets for City for years to come."