Sane closing in on Manchester City return

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane could be set for an ahead-of-schedule return from ankle ligament damage.

Sane was sidelined following a rash challenge from Cardiff City's Joe Bennett in a 2-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory two weeks ago.

The initial prognosis was for the Germany international to be out for between six to seven weeks, ruling him out of the EFL Cup final against Arsenal at the end of this month.

But Sane was photographed working on the training pitches at his club's training base on Thursday and, although Guardiola insisted that merely amounted to running drills, he did not entirely rule him out of the Champions League last-16 tie against Basel.

The Premier League leaders travel to Switzerland for the first leg next week and, asked whether Sane would play, Guardiola replied: "I don't think so. He is much better but he is still not ready."

Already feeling much better. Back in running training February 9, 2018

Top scorer Sergio Aguero is expected to once again lead the line for City when Leicester City visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday but Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus is closing in on a return from medial knee ligament damage.

"I would like to give [Aguero] a rest sometimes but he is the only striker we have," Guardiola added, with commitments across four competitions on the agenda this month.

"He is making a huge effort and doing really well.

"Gabriel is coming back soon. Maybe in one week, 10 days or two weeks he will be ready."