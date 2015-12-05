Sarri touts Higuain as a potential Ballon d'Or winner

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri has talked up Gonzalo Higuain as a potential Ballon d'Or winner, describing the Argentina striker as the best number nine in the world.

Higuain has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, firing Napoli to the top of the Serie A table with a double in Monday's 2-1 win over Inter.

And, speaking ahead of Sunday's visit to Bologna, Sarri said: "I have already expressed this many times, for me he [Higuain] is the strongest number nine in the world.

"He is a potential Ballon d'Or [winner]."

Sarri admitted fatigue could be an issue following the win over Inter against a Bologna side that has improved drastically under Roberto Donadoni, losing just once in four matches under the former Parma boss to climb to 18th in the table.

"Being Serie A leaders changes nothing," Sarri added. "Against Inter we played well for 65 minutes, but that game made us reflect a great deal, because the objective must be to perform, not get anxious about the result,

"Against Bologna it will be the most difficult game of the season so far. We come from a game in which we have used physical and mental energy, and there is a strong risk of running on empty.

"They scored seven goals in four games and are going through a positive period of form. They play with two forwards of international calibre, Mattia Destro and Emanuele Giaccherini.

"Roberto Donadoni changed their attitude, as now they play with enthusiasm and determination.

"Too often in football the winning team is the most motivated, so that is why the right psychological approach is crucial."