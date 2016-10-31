Sarri won't punish 'silly' Insigne for Juve outburst

Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri says he will not punish Lorenzo Insigne for his reaction to being substituted in the Serie A defeat to Juventus on Saturday.

The Italy international was visibly angry after being replaced by Emanuele Giaccherini 61 minutes into the game at Juventus Stadium, in which former Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain scored the goal to seal a 2-1 victory for the home side.

Insigne is reported to have apologised to his coach on Sunday and has trained as normal, with a view to starting Tuesday's key Champions League clash with Besiktas in Istanbul.

While Sarri would not rule out any retrospective action from the club, he stressed that he will not punish Insigne personally for his "silly" outburst.

"If the club decides to fine him then they'll do so," he told a media conference. "There won't be a personal punishment, though. I don't do personal vendettas, I do what's good for the team.

"I'll make any decisions for the good of the team, not as a result of these silly things done by a young lad."

Napoli sit top of Group B after three matches, but are just a point above Besiktas, after they suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat to the Super Lig champions at the San Paolo on matchday three.

"We made mistakes in the first game. Clearly we have to avoid the mistakes like the one which led to the 2-1," said Sarri.

"I'm happy to play in such a passionate stadium, it's a pleasure for everyone. The team has the personality to withstand it and they showed that in Turin, where we never panicked and caused Juve more problems than they caused us.

"We need to cut out the errors. In Turin, we gave our best defensive performance, we had more shots than they did and we didn't give too much away.

"They are unbeaten in Turkey and in Europe, so we should worry about their strength rather than the atmosphere. But we're ready."