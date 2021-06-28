SA's Kgosi Ntlhe pens new deal at Barrow AFC

South African defender Kgosi Ntlhe has extended his stay in England after signing a new one-year contract with League Two side Barrow AFC.

The 27-year-old joined The Bluebirds last season from Scunthorpe United and has already made 26 appearances across all competitions during his debut season in Cumbria.

Ntlhe has been in contract negotiations with the club since the end of the 2020-21 season but the defender has since put pen to paper on a one-year extension.

The former Bafana Bafana says he is pleased to have to extend his stay at Barrow and is now looking forward to returning to training and getting 2021-22 underway.

“I am very pleased to get the deal done before pre-season starts and I can’t wait to get going,” Ntlhe told the Barrow official website.

“Last year I had a couple of injuries, but I finished the season feeling fit and I was pleased with my form and the team’s form towards the end of the year, so I just want to build on that now.

“There were definitely plenty of ups and downs during my first season, but we reached our goals and now we have to use that as a platform.

“I’ve seen that the new Manager has been bringing in some new players to make our squad stronger, so I am looking forward to meeting everyone and getting cracking with the new season now.

“I think there’s a good feeling around the place with the new signings coming in and I definitely think we will be looking to compete next year.”