Scaloni: Messi's Argentina future? We'll see

The international future of Lionel Messi remains unclear, according to interim Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Messi's long-term Argentina future is reportedly in doubt after the 31-year-old was left out of the squad for upcoming friendlies against Guatemala and Colombia.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Barcelona superstar is believed to be considering his position in the national team following Argentina's last-16 exit at the World Cup in Russia, where he captained the country.

Asked about Messi again on the eve of Friday's match against Guatemala in Los Angeles, Scaloni said: "We already talked about it.

"I think it's clear, we spoke with him and we'll see on the next list if he comes back or not.

"I don't think it's justified to speak about him now, the day before a match.

"I'm sure we'll see what happens in the future."

Ex-international right-back Scaloni, 40, is in the hot seat on a caretaker basis following the departure of Jorge Sampaoli.

Sampaoli was heavily criticised as Argentina bowed out of Russia 2018 at the hands of France.

Scaloni, however, knows what his future holds with Argentina, telling reporters: "I am very clear that I am in interim status, there is no doubt."