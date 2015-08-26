Schalke reject Roma's Kolasinac bid

Schalke general manager Horst Heldt has rejected a bid from Roma for Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Sead Kolasinac.

The Serie A club are in the market for a left-back after Jose Holebas' departure to Watford and coach Rudi Garcia freezing Ashley Cole out of his first-team plans.

And they have turned to Kolasinac, who returned from a serious knee injury to make a handful of appearances at the backend of last season for Schalke.

Heldt told a news conference on Wednesday: "Roma has issued an offer for Sead Kolasinac. We have met together and rejected it."

Kolasinac is the latest player to emerge on the radar of a Serie A club, with Juventus reportedly determined to sign Julian Draxler from the Veltins-Arena before the transfer deadline passes.