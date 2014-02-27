Schalke will bounce back, says defender Santana

Schalke's hopes of progressing from the UEFA Champions League last 16 were effectively ended as Real stormed to a 6-1 first leg win in Gelsenkirchen, with Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo each scoring twice.

While acknowledging the severity of the defeat, Brazilian centre-back Santana expressed confidence that the Bundesliga outfit will produce a stronger performance when the tie concludes at the Bernabeu on March 18.

In quotes reported by UEFA.com, Santana said: "We knew how difficult this match would be and that you can't afford to make any mistakes against Real Madrid. We gave them too much room and if you give players of that quality a millimetre, chances are you'll be punished.

"It's the knockout stage of the Champions League now and you have to concentrate and take your chances when they come. We didn't do that and Real did – quite simple.

"You always have to learn from these games, but we really were taught a lesson in football.

"Now we have to work hard to correct the things we did wrong and I'm confident we'll put in a better performance next time."

A daunting away game at German and European champions Bayern Munich awaits Schalke on their return to Bundesliga action this weekend.