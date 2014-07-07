Schalke's Farfan undergoes knee surgery

The Peru international struggled with the complaint throughout the previous campaign, making just 19 Bundesliga appearances.

It was announced last week that a close-season of physiotherapy had failed to have the desired effect, and that Farfan would likely require surgery to address the issue.

On Monday, Schalke confirmed that the 29-year-old had gone under the knife, adding that the operation had been a success.

"Jefferson Farfan underwent successful knee surgery on Monday morning in Regensburg," read a message from the club's official Twitter account.

Farfan is now expected to miss the start of the new season, which gets under way next month.

Schalke begin the 2014-15 campaign with a visit to Hannover.