Schmeichel and Eriksen blast 'exceptionally harsh' VAR penalty

Kasper Schmeichel questioned whether VAR should be used during the World Cup after Denmark felt hard done by in their 1-1 draw with Australia.

Age Hareide's men were leading 1-0 towards the end of the first half in Thursday's Group C meeting in Samara when Mathew Leckie's header struck the arm of Yussuf Poulsen at very close range.

Initially, referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz signalled for the game to continue. However, a few seconds later - and with play having moved down the other end - he opted to consult the replays.

The Spaniard pointed to the spot, leaving Schmeichel incensed, and the Leicester City goalkeeper's mood was not improved as Mile Jedinak sent him the wrong way from 12 yards.

"I think it dominated the game in its own way. I think it is an exceptionally harsh decision," Schmeichel told reporters.

"I don't know what else Poulsen can do in that situation. He is jumping so his arm is going to be slightly raised and it is headed onto his arm from half a metre away so I don't know how you can give that but the referee unfortunately saw it differently.

"If you are going to be giving stuff like that then you are going to be facing a lot of penalties in general.

"I think work is needed on VAR, I don't think it is where it should be at the moment. I think in time maybe it can work but that's two games in a row where we have come on the bad end of a VAR decision.

"I think we had a situation with Andreas Cornelius where he tried to stay on his feet. He is probably too honest and he should have had a penalty himself, but he is an honest guy and he tries to stay on his feet.

"That's maybe a situation where the VAR could have helped the referee. The free-kick on Yussuf Poulsen leading up to the corner kick that they got where the penalty ... someone needs to tell the referee that was a bad decision."

Christian Eriksen, who put his side ahead with a superbly taken strike inside seven minutes, also felt the Socceroos were fortunate to be awarded their spot-kick.

"They were lucky with the decision," he said. "I haven't seen it yet but I've spoken to Yussuf and the others. Of course it's handball in the penalty area but it's not an unnatural situation.

"Of course you're going to use your hands to jump but the decision has to be correct and maybe it's too correct."