Schmeichel happy with point
A draw at Copenhagen in the Champions League pleased Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was satisfied with the point earned by his team at Copenhagen on Wednesday.
The shot-stopper was the star, keeping a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw in the Champions League.
Schmeichel said he was pleased with the draw as Leicester moved onto 10 points – enough to be top of Group G.
"This is a difficult place to come. On reflection, it was a good point. We put in a professional performance and made sure we got a 0-0 at the least," he said.
"It was a different experience to what I'm used to here. It would have been perfect if we could have nicked it, but we'll take 0-0."
With two games remaining in the group, Leicester are well-placed – three points clear of Porto and five ahead of Copenhagen.
The draw also saw Leicester make Champions League history as they became the first side to keep a clean sheet in each of their first four games in the competition.
