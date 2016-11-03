Schmeichel happy with point

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was satisfied with the point earned by his team at Copenhagen on Wednesday.

The shot-stopper was the star, keeping a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw in the Champions League.

Schmeichel said he was pleased with the draw as Leicester moved onto 10 points – enough to be top of Group G.

"This is a difficult place to come. On reflection, it was a good point. We put in a professional performance and made sure we got a 0-0 at the least," he said.

"It was a different experience to what I'm used to here. It would have been perfect if we could have nicked it, but we'll take 0-0."

With two games remaining in the group, Leicester are well-placed – three points clear of Porto and five ahead of Copenhagen.

The draw also saw Leicester make Champions League history as they became the first side to keep a clean sheet in each of their first four games in the competition.