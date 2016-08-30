Schmeichel targets quick return after surgery

Injured Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is aiming to be fit for Denmark's World Cup qualifier on Sunday, less than a week after undergoing surgery.

Schmeichel, 29, had hernia surgery on Monday, having been substituted during his club's 2-1 Premier League win over Swansea City.

Now, the shot-stopper is aiming for a quick recovery, setting his sights on Denmark's clash against Armenia in Copenhagen.

Operation went well. Recovery starts now! I'll do everything in my power to be fit for our game vs Armenia on Sunday August 29, 2016

"Operation went well. Recovery starts now!" Schmeichel tweeted.

"I'll do everything in my power to be fit for our game vs Armenia on Sunday."

The 22-time Denmark international is set to miss the friendly against Liechtenstein four days earlier.

Alongside the Danes and Armenia in Group E of qualifying are Romania, Poland, Montenegro and Kazakhstan.