Schmidt banned for five games after referee row

Roger Schmidt has been hit with a five-game stadium ban for "unsportsmanlike conduct" after his row with the referee during Bayer Leverkusen's defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Sunday's Bundesliga match at BayArena was delayed by nearly 10 minutes as official Felix Zwayer took the players off the pitch in the second half, after the Leverkusen coach refused to leave the technical area after being sent off.

Schmidt was angered by Zwayer's awarding of a free-kick in the build-up to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's winner for Dortmund.

The 48-year-old apologised for his actions after the game, but the German Football Association (DFB) confirmed on Wednesday that he will not be allowed to attend Leverkusen's next three Bundesliga matches, with a further two-match ban suspended until June 30 next year.

The former Red Bull Salzburg boss has also been fined €20,000 and has opted against an appeal.

A DFB statement read: "During the ban the coach isn't allowed to be in the stadium interior during his team's game.

"The ban starts 30 minutes before kick-off and ends 30 minutes after the final whistle. During that time, the coach must not be present in the stadium, in the changing room or the tunnel.

"Furthermore he must not contact the team, directly or indirectly."