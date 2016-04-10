Schneiderlin questions United mentality

A poor six minutes in which Manchester United conceded three goals against Tottenham has raised questions about the team's mentality for Morgan Schneiderlin.

The French midfielder was left scratching his head by the lapse which saw Tottenham take a commanding 3-0 lead through Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld and Erik Lamela.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah had been forced off with an injury in the 68th minute after being the standout man in United's defence, before Alli kicked off the Tottenham scoring spree.

But Schneiderlin suggested his team were mentally weak, such was the collapse after the first goal.

"After the first goal we lost a bit of shape, maybe it was a mental thing," he said.

"In the first half we had possession and caused a few problems but after the goal it happened so quickly, three goals so quick cannot happen.

"Everyone has their head down like you can imagine. No-one would have thought that after 60 minutes it would have been 3-0.

"But fair play to them they got us when we were a bit down. Like I say, it is us to blame."

The result leaves United four points off fourth-placed local rivals Manchester City with six games to play.