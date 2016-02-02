Schneiderlin says Manchester United can still win the title

Manchester United can still win the Premier League title this season, according to Morgan Schneiderlin.

Louis van Gaal's men are currently fifth in the table with 37 points from 23 games, trailing leaders Leicester City by 10 points.

However, Schneiderlin refuses to give up hope just yet and insists a good run of form can get them back in championship contention.

"Every game is a big game for this football club, especially in our position now. We need to look at each game as a cup final, and to win every one until the end of the season," the France international told United's official website.

"We can see that the gap is getting a bit bigger in the table but it [the title] is not impossible. For the second part of the season, we want to improve our game and win as many matches as we can to be a contender for the title and be in the Champions League, because that's very important to this club."

United were booed off by the Old Trafford crowd after being beaten 1-0 by Southampton in their last league game and Schneiderlin knows he and his team-mates must live up to the fans' high expectations.

"We want to bounce back and win now," he added ahead of the clash with Stoke City later on Tuesday.

"We've had a bit of time to reflect on that last league game and now it's up to us to improve.

"We want to win in front of our fans because they deserve the best and they are used to the best. We want to give them that."