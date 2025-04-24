‘Lack of European football won't stop top players from joining Manchester United’ Exclusive – Paul Parker backs former club to recruit well this summer

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker insists the club’s failure to qualify for European football next season should not deter top players from signing – and believes the focus should shift toward hungry, young talent rather than relying on so-called established stars.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo via yaysweepstakes.com , Parker dismissed the notion that United’s absence from the Champions League would damage their pulling power in the transfer market.

“If United don’t end up in Europe, people say the same thing every transfer window: ‘Players won’t be interested in joining United without the club being in Europe’,” he said. “But if you’re a football person and have anything about you, you will want to play for Manchester United. You should want to be there to make movements and drive the club on to the right path – not just when something good is already happening.”

Paul Parker: ‘At this moment, can United even trust top players?’

Paul Parker's had his say on United's transfer business

Parker, who won two Premier League titles and the FA Cup during his time at Old Trafford, stressed that United’s stature remains massive, but warned that the club must rethink its recruitment strategy.

“At this moment, can United even trust top players?” He questioned. “United have already been on the market in previous seasons and bought allegedly ‘top players’ who have not performed at all well. The club needs to go out and buy younger players that have done well and proven themselves wherever they are at this time. We [Manchester United] can then give these players the coaching to get to that next level.”

Liam Delap has been linked with United (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

One name Parker is particularly excited about is Liam Delap, currently starring for relegation-threatened Ipswich Town. “Manchester United are crying out for a young and hungry centre forward, and I would take Liam Delap all day long,” Parker said. “He’s a fabulous player. I love his work ethic, the fact that he’s never beaten, and he’s desperate to prove himself and has a burning desire to score goals.”

Drawing comparisons to former United greats, Parker continued, “Delap reminds me of a young Mark Hughes. He wants to run past people, make unselfish runs, and turn the bad into the good. He’s not afraid to put himself about – a bit of a Mark Hughes trademark.”

Former England international Parker went on to highlight a broader issue at the club – the lack of fearless, instinctive young players willing to break the mould.

“Manchester United are lacking those young, hungry players that want to take the club to a new level,” he said. “These players are part and parcel of most clubs and are still out there. You can see how Delap came through the City academy, but he was never going to be a Pep Guardiola-type player.

United have several areas to address (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Delap has his own ways of doing things – willing to improvise and do it his own way. A bit like Cole Palmer or Morgan Rogers. These players that came through Man City are a bit more alternative to typical players and are willing to think for themselves and play more instinctively.”

Parker, who played a key role in Sir Alex Ferguson’s early success at United, lamented the loss of individuality in today’s game.

“The game used to be flooded with players like that in my time, but we’ve lost it now. Today’s footballers are too systematic and can’t do something off their own back. They’re not willing to put themselves out there and be brave – but Delap is.”

Another rising talent Parker is keen to see at Old Trafford is Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. “Adam Wharton is one of those that I’d love to see at United,” he said. “He’s hungry. He’s had the opportunity to come to Palace from Blackburn and taken it extremely well. “If he’d have gone from Blackburn to City, Liverpool or United, they’d all have said he needs time to settle – what a load of b******s! If you’re good enough to play, you’ll show it. And he is.”