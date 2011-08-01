Scholes reveals risking Ferguson wrath

The recently-retired Scholes refused to travel to London for the game against Arsenal in 2001, and counts himself lucky that he was not hastily shipped out, a fate suffered by many others who defied Ferguson.

Scholes was peeved at being part of what he considered to be a second-string United side, a point eventually proved as Arsenal ran out 4-0 winners.

“I don't know why I did what I did in 2001, but it is something I really regretted doing," he said.

"I wasn't in a great mood. I had been left out the Liverpool game the previous weekend and I knew that the team going down to Arsenal in the cup was basically a reserve side.

“I just got a bee in my bonnet that I wasn't happy with things. I had my reasons but it was stupid really.”

Fortunately, Scholes was only fined and forced to apologise and went on to enjoy a glittering career at Old Trafford.

Not so lucky were former stars Jaap Stam and David Beckham among others, who were sold to Lazio and Real Madrid respectively after incurring the wrath of the fiery Ferguson.

By Chris Matthews