Schubert concern for Traore after City draw

Borussia Monchengladbach head coach Andre Schubert hopes Ibrahima Traore's latest injury setback is not too severe following the 1-1 Champions League draw against Manchester City.

Off-colour in the Bundesliga, Gladbach impressed during the first half on Wednesday and deservedly led though Raffael's emphatic 23rd-minute finish.

David Silva levelled on the stroke of half-time shortly after Traore pulled up with an apparent muscular strain and shuffled disconsolately down the tunnel.

It further stretched Gladbach's attacking reserves after Thorgan Hazard made himself unavailable due to "private reasons" and Schubert's immediate post-match concerns were with Traore, who recently spent three weeks on the sidelines with a thigh complaint.

"It's hard to say how serious Ibrahima Traore's injury is," he said, as quoted by UEFA.

"It's not a recurrence of his old problem. I'm hoping he’ll only be out for a matter of days, rather than weeks."

Celtic's defeat at home to Barcelona means Gladbach, who cannot catch City in second, are guaranteed a route into the Europa League from Group C after a match when Lars Stindl and Fernandinho were sent off to leave much of the final 30 minutes as a 10-a-side contest.

"It was a very complex game, but I thought we defended superbly," the Borussia boss added.