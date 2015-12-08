Schubert disappointed after defeat ends European campaign

Andre Schubert was left disappointed after a dramatic 4-2 defeat at Manchester City left Borussia Monchengladbach bottom of Champions League Group D and out of Europe altogether.

Gladbach needed to match Sevilla's result against Juventus to finish third and qualify for the Europa League and were on track for much of the game.

Although City took the lead through David Silva's driven finish, Gladbach were ahead at half time after goals from Julian Korb and Raffael turned the clash around.

But after Fernando Llorente put Sevilla 1-0 up in the group's other game, Raheem Sterling struck twice and Wilfried Bony added a late fourth to send Schubert's side out of European competition.

"We are disappointed that we did not make it to the Europa League," said Schubert, whose team have only lost two games, both to City, since he took charge of the club in September.

"But we've played very well in our last four Champions League matches in a very strong group."

Midfielder Korb added: "Even if it's difficult, we have to try and keep our heads up now."

Gladbach's defeat brings their 12-match unbeaten sequence to an end but the German side are in a good position to qualify for next season's Champions League after Saturday's 3-1 win over Bayern Munich, which left Schubert's side third in the Bundesliga.

Fabian Johnson added: "It's a tough ending, but we gave a good account of ourselves in the Champions League."