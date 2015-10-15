Schubert hits out at Klinsmann over Johnson
Fabian Johnson was sent back to Borussia Monchengladbach by United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann and Andre Schubert has reacted angrily.
Borussia Monchengladbach coach Andre Schubert has criticised Jurgen Klinsmann over his treatment of United States defender Fabian Johnson.
Johnson was dismissed from the USA's squad prior to their 1-0 international friendly loss to Costa Rica on Tuesday following "severe" words with Klinsmann.
Klinsmann reacted angrily to Johnson's request to be substituted in the 111th minute of USA's 3-2 extra-time defeat to Mexico in last week's 2017 Confederations Cup play-off.
Johnson had complained of muscle tightness, but Klinsmann claimed the 27-year-old was not injured.
Schubert hit back on Thursday, telling reporters: "Fabian has a thigh problem, but I'm assuming that he will be available in Frankfurt.
"We won't know that until tomorrow either though. I can vehemently deny everything that has been written and said about him recently.
"I know Fabian to be a top professional who has a great mind-set when it comes to the team, his job and his health.
"When a player feels a tightening of their thigh in added time in a game and could then be on the verge of a more serious injury, I only think it's the responsibility of the team and himself to have him subbed off."
Gladbach are away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.