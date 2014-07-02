Schurrle: Pressure does not faze Germany

Tipped as favourites by many ahead of the showpiece in Brazil, Joachim Low's side have so far met every challenge to reach the last eight - where they will face France on Friday.

Their progress has not been without a struggle, Germany requiring extra-time to ultimately overcome Algeria in the last 16.

Yet Schurrle, who was on the scoresheet in that 2-1 win, is undaunted by the knowledge that his country's supporters will not be satisfied until he and his team-mates are holding the trophy aloft.

"When you come to a World Cup with Germany you are expected to win it," he told reporters.

"We don't come here just to take part. When you have this team with these players, everyone in our country and all around the world has big expectations of us.

"This is always the way. We have big ambitions and we have that feeling more than ever now that we are into the last eight."