Schurrle strikes twice as Dortmund spoil Sandhausen party

Andre Schurrle scored twice as Borussia Dortmund defeated Sandhausen 3-0 in a friendly at Hardtwaldstadion to celebrate the second-tier side's centenary.

After coming on as a substitute in Sunday's 2-0 DFL-Supercup defeat to Bayern Munich, Schurrle starred with a goal in each half as Thomas Tuchel's team got back to winning ways.

It took Dortmund just eight minutes to get off the mark, Raphael Guerreiro's low cross turned guided home by Schurrle at the near post.

The former Wolfsburg forward was denied a second from an acute angle by Sandhausen goalkeeper Rick Wulle midway through the first half, but Dortmund were lucky to get to the break ahead.

Thomas Pledl fired wide from the edge of the box before Lucas Holer cut inside of Mikel Merino – a late replacement for Park Joo-ho in the starting line-up – and had his shot saved by the onrushing Roman Weidenfeller.

Wulle was punished for a mistake in the 52nd minute, the goalkeeper passing the ball straight to Emre Mor, who stroked it beyond him and into the net.

Mor then turned provider seven minutes later, chipping Mario Gotze's pass behind the defence for Schurrle to lob over the onrushing Wulle.

Andrew Wooten was unable to give the Sandhausen fans something to celebrate when he curled wide of the far post in the closing stages.

Dortmund have one final friendly against Hallescher scheduled before starting their first competitive match of the season against Eintracht Trier in the DFB-Pokal next Monday.