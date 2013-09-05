Schweinsteiger eyes quick return to training

The 29-year-old was forced to withdraw from the Germany squad ahead of crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying clashes with Austria and the Faroe Islands after sustaining a knock during Bayern's recent Bundesliga draw with Freiburg.

But Schweinsteiger is hopeful of doing ball work with his club side in training immediately after the international break has concluded.

"I hope that it will be better next week," he told the reigning German champions' official website.

"There's not much I can do at the moment, other than a bit of cycling and some stability exercises. Unfortunately I still can't train or do anything with the ball."

Schweinsteiger has made 303 league appearances for Bayern since making his first-team debut during the 2002-03 season.

The midfielder, who has been capped 98 times by Germany, also played a crucial role in last term's treble-winning campaign.

Bayern occupy second place in the Bundesliga at the early stages of the new season, having won three and drawn one of their first four league fixtures under Pep Guardiola.