Schweinsteiger: Mourinho is the best

Bastian Schweinsteiger is relishing the opportunity to work with new Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, describing him as the best manager in European football.

Mourinho has been tasked with returning United to the Premier League summit after signing a three-year deal to replace Louis van Gaal last week.

Veteran midfielder Schweinsteiger saluted the club's hierarchy for luring Mourinho - winner of three Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies among others - to Old Trafford.

"I think we did a great job getting Jose Mourinho to Manchester, one of the best coaches – if not the best – in European football," the 31-year-old said.

"But we will get to the topic of Manchester United later.

"We are all happy that we got a coach like that, but right now the players are thinking more about the Euros not about United."

Schweinsteiger is preparing for Euro 2016, where Germany will face Ukraine, Poland and Northern Ireland in Group C.