Schweinsteiger plans United Oktoberfest trip

Bastian Schweinsteiger is keen to show his new Manchester United team-mates a good time in Munich, courtesy of a visit to Oktoberfest.

The renowned German beer festival is held annually in Munich and attracts visitors from around the world.

Schweinsteiger, signed from Bayern Munich last month, has proposed a team trip for United - but is unsure whether it will get the go-ahead from manager Louis van Gaal.

"I once said to Wayne [Rooney, United's captain], if we have the time, I want to invite the team to Oktoberfest," Schweinsteiger told Sky Deutschland.

"I do not know if we have that much time, and if it has the coach's approval."

Schweinsteiger made his competitive United debut as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Tottenham in their Premier League opener.

While Van Gaal's men were not at their best, Juan Mata reflected positively on the club's start to the season.

He wrote in his personal blog: "For now we have had a good start, which is always important.

"Last season we had a bad experience when we lost the first game at home against Swansea, and this time the team was really focused to have a different start. And so we did.

"As you could see, it was not a brilliant game but you can understand that, it being the first one, there's still a lack of rhythm.

"There were a few positive things apart from the score. Old Trafford saw the debut of many new players, and personally I think all of them had a good performance. It’s exciting to see how quickly they get settled and the warm welcome they got from our supporters."