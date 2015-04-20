Schweinsteiger set to face Porto, Ribery out

The influential duo missed the 3-1 defeat in last week's first leg, Schweinsteiger struggling with a virus while Ribery was sidelined due to an ankle problem.

Neither man featured in the 2-0 win at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, but Pep Guardiola will at least be able to call on Schweinsteiger when Bayern attempt to overturn their deficit at the Allianz Arena.

"Bastian Schweinsteiger can train with the team again today. That's good news for us," the coach said on Monday.

"I don't think that Franck can play."

Bayern contributed to their own downfall in the first leg in Portugal, as three defensive slips directly led to all of Porto's goals.

But Guardiola is confident his players can put that performance behind them and reach the semi-finals of the competition for the fourth season in succession.

"There's not much point in turning up if we don't want to turn the game around. We want to progress!" he said.

"We will have to be fully committed on Tuesday. We need to put up a fight, then we can progress.

"In 90 minutes everything is possible. Of course we're behind but tomorrow is about performing on the pitch.

"After the last few months of work I can promise you we will give it a go. We have one more step to defend our Bundesliga title, tomorrow we're one step away from a Champions League semi-final.

"I am completely convinced that my players will take their chances tomorrow, and for me as the manager, that is enough.

"My players are my heroes and they will stay in my heart for the rest of my life."