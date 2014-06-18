Scolari: Better Brazil display in Mexico draw

The host nation were unable to make the most of the passionate support from the stands in Fortaleza as an inspired showing from Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa held them to a 0-0 draw in what was at times a disjointed display.

Yet Scolari felt his team's overall showing was a step in the right direct from the 3-1 Group A triumph over Croatia, where a Neymar brace and the benefit of some questionable refereeing decisions helped Brazil to the points.

"In my opinion - it's my own, not that of the critics - the team played better than they did against Croatia," the former Chelsea manager told FIFA.com. "There was at least an extra 10 per cent than what there was against Croatia.

"The team has evolved. We can still improve, but we can still qualify for the next round. We showed quality, so I am satisfied."

Scolari also looked to temper supporter enthusiasm, insisting it is unrealistic to expect Brazil to sweep all before them in pursuit of a sixth world title.

"Brazilians are mad enough to believe that the others are not playing for anything," he added. "Mexico played more or less the same game as us. They had just about the same amount of possession, and the same number of shots on goal.

"The result wasn't what we wanted but the only thing missing for us was a goal."