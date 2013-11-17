Scolari confident Brazil will win the World Cup

Brazil continued their warm-up schedule for the finals on home soil with a 5-0 demolition of Honduras in Miami on Saturday, and they face Chile on Wednesday before meeting South Africa in March.

The five-time winners will be expected to progress past the quarter-finals for the first time since they won their most recent title in 2002, and Scolari - who led his country to that success in Japan and South Korea - does not envisage any problems in doing so.

"There is no pressure whatsoever (playing at home)," he insisted.

"There is no pressure for the title. Brazil will be the champion."

The 65-year-old recalled Robinho to his squad for the win over Honduras and believes having a large pool of players will enable him to pick a strong squad for next year's showpiece.

"It's good having so many options available," Scolari added.

"That's what I ask to this group today - that they try and help newbies such as Marquinhos, Victor, Willian and Robinho so I can have even bigger 'problems' in the future.

"All of them did great tonight. That's what I need. I need options and then I will take my final decision."