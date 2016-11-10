Scotland inspired by Murray heroics – Fletcher

Andy Murray's rise to the top of men's tennis has given Scotland's footballers extra inspiration, says captain Darren Fletcher.

Murray has won his last four tournaments on the ATP Tour to climb above Novak Djokovic and secure top spot in the rankings for the first time in his career.

Scotland's form this year has been somewhat different with only three victories from seven matches in 2016.

They face neighbouring rivals England at Wembley on Friday as they look to get their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track, and Fletcher says Murray has given them extra belief.

"For us he [Murray] is an inspiration for what he's achieved in tennis," Fletcher told a news conference.

"His never say die attitude, to keep improving against arguably some of best tennis players of all time. To keep driving himself forward, he's fought himself to the number one in the world.

"You can take inspiration from him as a sportsman, from his desire. He's shown there's no real ceiling on what you can achieve - you can achieve almost anything you wish."