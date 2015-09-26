Scottish Premiership Review: Celtic fail to punish Aberdeen's first slip-up

Celtic missed the chance to move within two points of Scottish Premiership leaders Aberdeen as they were held to a goalless draw by Hearts on Saturday.

With Aberdeen losing 2-1 at Inverness Caledonian Thistle - their first dropped points of the season - Celtic had the chance to make progress after struggling to keep pace in the early part of the campaign.

However, the defending champions squandered a host of opportunities - James Forrest hammering an effort against the crossbar - as Celtic dominated the first half.

Third-placed Hearts could have snatched all three points themselves when Sam Nicholson burst through on goal in the closing stages, but he was cynically felled by Efe Ambrose, who received his marching orders after saving a share of the spoils for his side.

Aberdeen's early-season form deserted them as they fell 2-0 down early on at Inverness, with Miles Storey and Ryan Christie doing the damage.

Ash Taylor pulled one back for Aberdeen but, even with Inverness reduced to 10 men following a second yellow card for Christie, the Dons were unable to turn the result in their favour, although they did hit the woodwork through Peter Pawlett and David Goodwillie late on.

Partick Thistle's dismal start to the season continued as they were beaten 2-1 at Motherwell in the only game of the day not to feature a red card, while Dundee and Ross County played out a six-goal thriller, drawing 3-3.

Hamilton Academical pulled level on points with Hearts courtesy of a 2-1 win at Kilmarnock, and in the day's remaining fixture, St Johnstone - a man down from the 22nd minute - triumphed 2-1 over Dundee United.