Scottish Premiership Review: Dundee rally to earn point in derby clash

Dundee produced a rousing late comeback to earn a 2-2 Scottish Premiership draw in their first derby of the season at Dundee United on Tuesday.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes at Tannadice, Blair Spittal scored twice in the space of three second-half minutes to put United into a commanding lead.

However, Greg Stewart curled in from outside of the box in the 81st minute to give the visitors hope.

And in a dramatic finish, United striker Simon Murray saw a shot brilliantly tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Scott Bain, before Dundee raced up the other end and levelled in the fourth minute of stoppage time as James McPake turned home after Gary Harkins' effort was saved.

Also on Tuesday, St Johnstone and Ross County played out a 1-1 draw at McDiarmid Park.