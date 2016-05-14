Scottish Premiership Review: Inverness and Dundee United finish with a flourish
Inverness secured seventh place with a 4-0 win over Dundee, while Simon Murray scored twice as relegated Dundee United won 4-2 at Kilmarnock
Inverness Caledonian Thistle maintained their fine recent form as they rounded off their Scottish Premiership campaign with a resounding 4-0 home win over Dundee.
Second-half goals from Miles Storey, Daniel Devine, Ross Draper and Richie Foran secured the victory, which sealed a seventh-place finish for John Hughes' side who lost only one of their final seven games.
Relegated Dundee United gave their fans some hope for next season as they ran out 4-2 winners at Kilmarnock.
Mark Durnan gave the visitors an early lead before Kallum Higginbotham and Tope Obadeyi made it 2-1 to Lee Clark's men at the break.
But Simon Murray's second-half double and a Harry Souttar header secured a fifth away win for United, leaving the hosts to try and regroup ahead of their upcoming relegation play-off against Falkirk.
Partick Thistle and Hamilton Academical, meanwhile, fought out a 2-2 draw at Firhill Stadium, with all four goals coming inside the opening 20 minutes.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.