Scottish Premiership Review: Inverness and Dundee United finish with a flourish

Inverness Caledonian Thistle maintained their fine recent form as they rounded off their Scottish Premiership campaign with a resounding 4-0 home win over Dundee.

Second-half goals from Miles Storey, Daniel Devine, Ross Draper and Richie Foran secured the victory, which sealed a seventh-place finish for John Hughes' side who lost only one of their final seven games.

Relegated Dundee United gave their fans some hope for next season as they ran out 4-2 winners at Kilmarnock.

Mark Durnan gave the visitors an early lead before Kallum Higginbotham and Tope Obadeyi made it 2-1 to Lee Clark's men at the break.

But Simon Murray's second-half double and a Harry Souttar header secured a fifth away win for United, leaving the hosts to try and regroup ahead of their upcoming relegation play-off against Falkirk.

Partick Thistle and Hamilton Academical, meanwhile, fought out a 2-2 draw at Firhill Stadium, with all four goals coming inside the opening 20 minutes.