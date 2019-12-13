Scottish Premiership statistics

Saturday, December 14

Aberdeen (4) v Hamilton (11)

Funso Ojo is ready to put his three-month injury nightmare behind him after being included in Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen squad for the visit of Hamilton.

The midfielder tore his hamstring against St Johnstone back in September but is now set for his comeback against Accies at Pittodrie.

However, Craig Bryson’s return remains on ice after McInnes decided the midfield veteran needs to top up his fitness levels after an ankle issue. Ethan Ross (thigh) and Scott Wright (knee) are also still out.

Alex Gogic is suspended for Hamilton’s trip to Pittodrie.

The Cypriot midfield enforcer was sent off during last week’s defeat at St Mirren.

Blair Alston, Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton all remain on the sidelines with knee injuries.

Last season: Aberdeen 0 Hamilton 2, Hamilton 0 Aberdeen 3 Aberdeen 3 Hamilton 0

Last five league matches: Aberdeen W D W D L; Hamilton D L D L L

Top scorers: Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) 17; Ross Cunningham (Hamilton) 7

Match odds: H 38-100 D 15-4 A 7-1

Referee: William Collum (Scotland)

Hearts (10) v St Johnstone (12)

Hearts will be without the suspended Jake Mulraney for Daniel Stendel’s first match in charge.

Steven Naismith faces another couple of weeks out with a hamstring injury while Aaron Hickey and Aidy White remain doubts and Callumn Morrison and goalkeepers Colin Doyle and Zdenek Zlamal will also miss the visit of

Ladbrokes Premiership bottom club St Johnstone.

Long-term absentees Peter Haring (groin), John Souttar (ankle), Ben Garuccio (knee) and Conor Washington (hamstring) are fighting to get back to fitness.

St Johnstone welcome back Murray Davidson and Callum Hendry following suspension.

The pair missed two games after both being sent off against Aberdeen.

Manager Tommy Wright could recall Stevie May after the striker stayed on the bench during the recent draw on Kilmarnock’s artificial pitch.

Last season: Hearts 2 St Johnstone 0, St Johnstone 2 Hearts 2 Hearts 2 St Johnstone 1

Last five league matches: Hearts W L L D L; St Johnstone W L D L D

Top scorers: Craig Halkett (Hearts) 4; Matthew Kennedy (St Johnstone) 5

Match odds: H 88-100 D 12-5 A 16-5

Referee: Alan Newlands (Scotland)

Ross County (8) v Kilmarnock (5)

Ross County will still be without a quartet of midfielders as they prepare to welcome Kilmarnock to Dingwall.

Don Cowie (knee) and Iain Vigurs (foot) are back training after lengthy lay-offs but are still short of the required fitness levels.

Ross Draper (knee) and Tom Grivosti (foot) are both still confined to the treatment room so will sit out Killie’s visit.

Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio has reported no fresh injury concerns.

Defender Stuart Findlay remains out long-term with a hamstring injury.

Innes Cameron is sidelined with a knee complaint which has kept him out since August.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Ross County D L L L W; Kilmarnock D W D D L

Top scorers: Ross C Stewart (Ross County) 11; Adam Frizzell, Christopher Burke & Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) 3

Match odds: H 9-5 D 12-5 A 29-20

Referee: Alan Muir (Scotland)

St Mirren (9) v Livingston (7)

St Mirren will be forced to put out another make-shift backline.

The Buddies are already missing centre-backs Gary MacKenzie (hamstring) and Kirk Broadfoot (foot) and may now have to do without right-back Paul McGinn after he limped off with a hamstring injury of his own towards the end of last week’s win at Hamilton.

Midfielder Sam Foley is also a doubt for the Paisley showdown with a with a tight hamstring of his own.

Livingston midfielder Keaghan Jacobs is aiming for a recall after staying on the bench against Kilmarnock last weekend after being hit with a dead leg.

Skipper Alan Lithgow is also looking to return to the starting line-up after making his comeback from appendix surgery off the bench.

Robbie Crawford (rib/forearm), Scott Tiffoney, Cece Pepe, Nicky Devlin and Jack Stobbs remain on the sidelines.

Last season: Livingston 1 St Mirren 3, St Mirren 1 Livingston 0 Livingston 3 St Mirren 1, St Mirren 0 Livingston 2

Last five league matches: St Mirren W L L L W; Livingston L L D D W

Top scorers: Daniel Mullen & Jonathan Obika (St Mirren) 3; Steven Lawless (Livingston) 7

Match odds: H 31-20 D 11-5 A 9-5

Referee: Nick Walsh (Scotland)

Sunday, December 15

Celtic (1) v Hibernian (6)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon will have his star players back for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Hibernian at Parkhead on Sunday.

Scott Brown, Fraser Forster, Callum McGregor, Odsonne Edouard, Tom Rogic, Ryan Christie and Jeremie Frimpong all missed the 2-0 Europa League defeat in Cluj

on Thursday night for various reasons but are available again.

Hatem Abd Elhamed (abductor) and Jozo Simunovic (knee) are still out alongside Daniel Arzani (knee).

Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell will miss the trip to Parkhead.

The wide player has not recovered from a calf injury in time.

Defenders Darren McGregor and David Gray are both pushing for involvement after their returns to training with the former closer to a first-team berth.

Last season: Hibernian 0 Celtic 0, Celtic 2 Hibernian 0 Hibernian 2 Celtic 0, Celtic 4 Hibernian 2

Last five league matches: Celtic W W W W W; Hibernian W W D L W

Top scorers: Ryan Christie (Celtic) 16; Christian Doidge (Hibernian) 9

Match odds: H 2-11 D 6-1 A 14-1

Referee: John Beaton (Scotland)

Motherwell (3) v Rangers (2)

Motherwell have managed to fend off the bug that hit Fir Park last week as they prepare for the visit of Rangers.

Peter Hartley, Devante Cole and Christy Manzinga have all fully recovered after their availability was impacted.

Christian Ilic (hamstring) will again be missing along with long-term absentees Charles Dunne (groin) and David Turnbull (knee).

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will again be without defender Filip Helander.

The Swedish defender is waiting for the results of a scan on the foot injury he suffered the Betfred Cup final defeat to Celtic to determine how long he will be out of action.

Steven Davis (foot) is also a doubt for the Fir Park clash but George Edmundson should have recovered from a bout of illness in time to be available to face the Steelmen while Jordan Jones is closing in on a return from a knee injury.

Last season: Motherwell 0 Rangers 3, Rangers 7 Motherwell 1 Motherwell 3 Rangers 3

Last five league matches: Motherwell L L W W W; Rangers W W W W D

Top scorers: Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) 9; Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) 24

Match odds: H 6-1 D 4-1 A 2-5

Referee: Don Robertson (Scotland)