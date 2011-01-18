Seaman: Cole ill-treated at Arsenal

The Arsenal faithful were left angered by Cole’s exit after he was believed to have illegally discussed a transfer to Stamford Bridge without permission.

Cole reportedly felt unwanted by manager Arsene Wenger at the time, as the wages he was offered were thought to be less than that earned by the 'French clique' - including Thierry Henry, Robert Pires and Mathieu Flamini - at the club,

And former England international Seaman has stated that he empathises with the 29-year-old's situation.

"The true stories never come out. And on this occasion the true story will not come out. That is all I can say really," he told Sport.co.uk.

"Ashley has been dealt with wrongly by the club and I am not going to go into anything else on that.

"I love Ashley as a player and as a man. He is also the best left-back in the world, not one of them, the best left-back. He got dealt with badly at Arsenal and he was hung out to dry a little bit and that is all I can really say.”

Chelsea’s number three has since gone on to make more than 150 appearances for the Blues, scoring six times in the process.

By Elliott Binks