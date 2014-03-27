Seedorf eager for Milan to build on Viola win

Goals from Philippe Mexes and Mario Balotelli ensured Milan of their first win in five league matches at the Stadio Artemio Franchi and kept alive their hopes of a top-half finish.

The result also brought about an end to Seedorf's first lengthy winless run in charge of the club, and the Dutchman wants his charges to build on the momentum of their victory.

"Let's hope that this result will be the start of some continuity in terms of results," he said.

"Both teams had chances (on Wednesday) but we deserved the win for the substance we showed."

Milan's players went on a training retreat recently, with the decision paying dividends with a point at Lazio and victory over Fiorentina in their last two games.

Midfielder Kaka felt the getaway was vital for fostering team spirit in the squad, adding that Milan were worthy of their win against Vincenzo Montella's side.

"Generally, I'm not a fan of these retreats with the team but it was important to go through this period together and that gave us something extra. We had a tough game in Rome and now we got this win here.

"The coach asked us to stick together on the pitch and we created this wall in front of our defence so as not to concede a goal.

"We wanted to get back winning and now we can think about the good things we've done and move forward to think about the points we can pick up from here on out."