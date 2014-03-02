Seedorf positive despite home defeat to Juventus

Goals from Juve strike duo Fernando Llorente and Carlos Tevez either side of half-time were enough to claim all three points for the runaway Serie A leaders, but Milan dominated large parts of the game, particularly in the first half.

Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon was on hand to make superb saves from Kaka and Riccardo Montolivo, while the former also saw an effort cleared off the line by Leonardo Bonucci with the scores still level.

And even though Milan got nothing out of the game, Seedorf was pleased with the manner in which they approached the challenge of facing the reigning champions.

"I'd say it was a very good performance. We knew that we were facing a great side, but we imposed our tempo on the game and eliminated their strengths as much as possible," the Dutchman told Sky Sport Italia.

"Juve were able to sit back even more in the second half after taking the lead, but I am impressed with the growth of the team.

"We said before the game, this was another opportunity to prove to ourselves we are on the right track.

"We had many chances, were unable to turn them into goals and as we saw tonight that can prove costly.

"We have seen our spirit grow in the last few games, keeping up with Juventus in terms of tempo and determination too. Of course you need to take your chances to control games, but the team is getting there."