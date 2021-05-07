Selection headache for St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has a selection dilemma for the Scottish Cup semi-final against St Johnstone at Hampden Park on Sunday after five players returned to his squad.

Marcus Fraser, who signed a new two-year deal on Friday, is back after he was injured in the warm-up before the last game against Hamilton.

Ryan Flynn (hamstring), Jonathan Obika (groin), Eamonn Brophy (foot) and Dylan Connolly (shoulder) are also back in contention.

St Johnstone have been hit with a major blow after four members of Callum Davidson’s squad were ruled out following a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Perth club have reported two positive cases – with another two players ordered to self-isolate ahead of the Hampden clash due to track-and-trace rules.

Davidson has, however, received good news with quarter-final hero Zander Clark fit again after the toe injury which ruled him out last week against Hibernian, while Murray Davidson is ready to return after two months out with a calf injury. Scott Tanser (ankle) is out.