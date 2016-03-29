Seluk: Toure to leave City

Yaya Toure is preparing to leave Manchester City with the midfielder in talks with European clubs, according to his agent Dimitri Seluk.

Seluk had warned City that Toure, whose contract expires at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, would depart the Etihad Stadium unless he was offered a new deal before the end of the season.

But no new contract has been forthcoming for the Ivory Coast international ahead of Pep Guardiola's arrival, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus reportedly interested in signing the 32-year-old.

"From this moment we start to discuss with different clubs about Yaya going there in the summer," Seluk told The Sun.

"City don't do anything concrete. Yaya has given everything for the club and we don't feel that this situation is the right way to show how much they appreciate him."

Toure has scored six goals in 26 Premier League appearances this term, as City cling onto the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.