Serge Aurier defiant as Tottenham probe apparent breach of lockdown rules
By PA Staff
Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has defended his decision to get a haircut in lockdown after appearing to breach social distancing rules for a third time.
Spurs are investigating after the 27-year-old right-back posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday night showing off his new looks and tagging the stylist – barber Justin Carr – in his post.
“Yes Sir @justscuts #LeCoiffeurEstBon🤓” Aurier wrote.
Aurier then responded to criticism of his actions with a further post.
After writing “Bla-bla-bla” followed by several snoozing emojis, Aurier wrote: “my hairdresser is negative and me too so stop talking in a vacuum and put on masks and gloves when you come to take pictures at the training center its part of the rules too”.
A Tottenham statement said: “We are investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately.”
Aurier has previously been forced to apologise twice for breaking lockdown rules, having posted a videos of himself running with a friend, and also training with Tottenham team-mate Moussa Sissoko.
Spurs were also criticised last month when manager Jose Mourinho was seen taking a training session in a north London park with Tanguy Ndombele, while Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were spotted running together.
Prior to posting about his new haircut, Aurier had shared a short video of his return to training on Tuesday as players began solo sessions for the first time.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.