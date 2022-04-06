Sergio Aguero statue to be unveiled on 10-year anniversary of title-winning goal

Manchester City will unveil a statue of Sergio Aguero on the 10th anniversary of his title-clinching goal against QPR next month, the club have announced.

The Argentinian, City’s record goalscorer, famously struck in the fourth minute of added time of the final game of the 2011-12 season at the Etihad Stadium to snatch the Premier League crown from Manchester United.

The unveiling of the statute alongside the sculptures of team-mates Vincent Kompany and David Silva already at the stadium will be the centre-piece of a day of celebrations marking a decade since that 3-2 win on May 13.

The statue will be unveiled on the 10th anniversary of Aguero’s dramatic title-clinching winner against QPR (Dave Thompson/PA)

The club will also hold a balloted event for 2,000 fans at which various members of the title-winning squad, including Aguero, will be in attendance with interviews held on stage.

A statement read: “Manchester City is delighted to announce it will be holding a series of events and activities in Manchester and across the globe to celebrate the 10th anniversary of ‘93:20’, its historic match against Queens Park Rangers, which saw the team score twice in injury time in what was arguably one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history, to be crowned champions for the first time in 44 years.”

The statue will join sculptures of team-mates Vincent Kompany (pictured) and David Silva already in place at the Etihad Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

It added: “Sergio Aguero’s legacy will be honoured through the unveiling of a statue designed and created by renowned sculptor, Andy Scott.”

Aguero left City last summer after scoring a club record 260 goals and winning five Premier League titles over 10 years.

He joined Barcelona but retired on health grounds in December.