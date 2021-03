Manchester City’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will leave the club at the end of the season.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of his most memorable moments caught on camera.

Aguero has scored a club-record 257 goals for City with this title-clinching effort nine years ago against QPR that will be remembered above all (Peter Byrne/PA)

Aguero scored 16 hat-tricks for City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aguero counts 181 goals in the Premier League to sit fourth on the all-time list (Nick Potts/PA)

Aguero has won four Premier League titles with Manchester City, including this one in 2014 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Agueto counts five League Cup triumphs with City (Nick Potts/PA)

Aguero has won 10 major honours with Manchester City so far (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Vincent Kompany (centre right) and Sergio Aguero (second left) celebrate with the FA Cup in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Aguero has made 384 appearances for City (Laurence Griffiths/NMC P/PA)

Aguero made an immediate impact with two goals on his Manchester City debut in 2011 against Swansea (Dave Thompson/PA)

Sergio Aguero (centre right) celebrates scoring with team-mate David Silva (centre left) at Old Trafford in 2015 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aguero (third right) claimed four goals in a 5-1 rout of Leicester in 2018 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Aguero (centre) netted five goals in a 6-1 hammering of Newcastle in October 2015 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Aguero scored a hat-trick as City ran out 6-0 winners over Chelsea in 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aguero holds the Premier League trophy in 2019 (Nick Potts/PA)

Aguero has struggled with injuries since having knee surgery in the close season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aguero is the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history (Dave Thompson/PA)