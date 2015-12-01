Sergio Ramos is right - football is cyclical, says Luis Enrique

Sergio Ramos' assessment of Barcelona's dominance in La Liga that "nothing lasts forever" is correct, says Camp Nou coach Luis Enrique, who nevertheless wants to maintain a Catalan grip on Spanish football.

Speaking on Monday, just over a week on from Barca's crushing 4-0 win in El Clasico, Real Madrid defender Ramos said: "Barca should enjoy this as much as they can, nothing lasts forever."

Former Madrid and Barca midfielder Luis Enrique felt that was a fair comment, telling reporters at his media conference ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash with Villanovense: "That's an obvious reality.

"Teams work in cycles, no-one is going to win every title. This is our moment and let's hope it continues as long as possible.

"It's logical things will end but the players are working hard to allow us to extend this spell."

Barca won the treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League last season and are in irresistible form, winning their last six games in all competitions, racking up 22 goals in the process.

Nevertheless, Luis Enrique has spoken of his desire to add more depth in January to a squad that will also be bolstered Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan, who will be eligible to play following the expiry of the club's FIFA-imposed transfer ban.

And he reiterated that stance on Tuesday, adding: "I would, of course, like to sign new players, I will always say that but there are certain factors to consider. We already have the best footballers in the world but we would like to have more."

Barca take on Segunda B side Villanovense at Camp Nou on Wednesday after a goalless first leg in their last 32 tie.

Luis Enrique, who must include seven first-team regulars as part of the tournament's regulations, has warned his players against complacency.

"Four players from the reserves can play as they are the rules," he said. "Maybe I would have liked to have played more from the B team and the youth team but there is a risk with that. If we have a bad day we could get knocked out. It wouldn't be the first time a team from Segunda B has knocked out a team from the top flight.

"We will be looking at certain aspects of our game. We know that we had difficulties in the first leg. It was a difficult pitch - we won't have to contend with that on Wednesday - but if you want to win the Copa you have to get through these games.

"At the minute it's 0-0 so there is work to be done."