Serie A Preview: Genoa v Juventus

Genoa should enter the match fresher after Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina in the opening leg of their UEFA Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side did not have to play in midweek and will be encouraged by Fiorentina's fighting display against the reigning champions.

The underdogs will also take heart from their excellent home record, which has seen them lose just one of their last 10 Serie A fixtures.

A 2-1 defeat at Chievo last week ended a four-match unbeaten run, but Genoa defender Luca Antonelli remains hopeful, despite acknowledging the size of the task.

"We will try to make the impossible possible," Antonelli is quoted as telling the club's website ahead of the home match.

"The difference between the two sides in terms of value and our positions in the table is clear.

"(But) there is a fantastic vibrancy around the place and that could help us stop the Bianconeri (Juventus)."

Defenders Sime Vrsaljko and Alessandro Gamberini will miss with injury for Genoa, while Juraj Kucka, Luca Antonini and Antonio Donnaruma are also expected to be absent.

Ghanaian Isaac Cofie is suspended for one match, ruling him out of the clash.

Alberto Gilardino is available for selection though and the former Milan forward has netted 12 goals in 26 league matches this season.

Juventus have only lost once in Serie A this season and lead the second-placed Roma by 14 points.

Antonio Conte will ask his side for a response after their disappointing draw on Thursday and his side are in great league form.

They have won their last four Serie A encounters, conceding just one goal in the process, and beat Genoa 2-0 in Turin in October.

France midfielder Paul Pogba has been one of the club's key men this season and said Conte has stars to pick from in every position.

"What's special about Juventus? Excellent players, like (Gianluigi) Buffon, (Andrea) Pirlo, (Arturo) Vidal," Pogba said on Friday.

"I'm happy to play alongside so many world-class names.

"They're the best in Italy and I need to learn from them if I'm to follow in their footsteps and reach the very top."

Pirlo will return from a one-match Serie A suspension for Juve, who are likely to recall Carlos Tevez, with the Argentinian not featuring against Fiorentina on Thursday.