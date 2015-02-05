Serie A Preview: Tevez not taking Milan lightly

Despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Udinese in their last league outing, Juve are seven points clear at the top of the table as they seek to clinch a fourth consecutive Scudetto.

Tevez has been instrumental for Juve this season, netting 18 goals in all competitions, and will be expected to add to that tally against a Milan team that sits a disappointing eighth, five points adrift of the UEFA Europa League places.

However, Milan recruited extensively in the January transfer window, bringing in six players - including Roma forward Mattia Destro on loan - and Tevez is not taking the visitors lightly.

"It's true that this isn't going to be the best Milan side, but it's a Clasico, in Italy it's always a game," he told JTV.

"I think this game is different from the other, it's an Italian 'Clasico' and we can't let go of it.

"We know they're going through a particular moment but we've got to do our job. In the first round I scored [against Milan], let's hope I can repeat myself on Saturday."

Juve's closest title challengers Roma have recorded four consecutive league draws and suffered the disappointment of a Coppa Italia exit to Fiorentina on Tuesday.

They will attempt to bounce back at struggling Cagliari, while Napoli can further strengthen their grip on the third and final UEFA Champions League place with victory over Udinese.

Seeking to cut the five-point gap to Napoli are Lazio and Sampdoria. Lazio host Genoa, whose city rivals Samp take on Sassuolo following a row between coach Sinisa Mihajlovic and recent signing Samuel Eto'o.

Eto'o reportedly stormed out of training after Mihajlovic ordered a double session as punishment for the 5-1 loss to Torino, but sporting director Carlo Osti insists the situation has been resolved.

"It's all OK, all OK," Osti said. "And when I say that everything is OK, then it means that everything is OK."

Slumping Inter will be out to avoid a fourth straight league game without a win versus Palermo, and bottom club Parma have a golden chance to aid their survival push against fellow strugglers Chievo.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina meet Atalanta, Empoli face Cesena in a battle of two more sides fighting to avoid the drop, and Verona welcome Torino to the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.